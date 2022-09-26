Destruction of the BMP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by a Russian Helicopter, at Pontoon Crossing. - 092522

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The destruction of the BMP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by a Russian helicopter with the help of the Izdeliye-305 LMUR, the combat vehicle was hit on a pontoon crossing. Presumably, Kherson region.
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