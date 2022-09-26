Destruction of the BMP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by a Russian Helicopter, at Pontoon Crossing. - 092522

The destruction of the BMP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by a Russian helicopter with the help of the Izdeliye-305 LMUR, the combat vehicle was hit on a pontoon crossing. Presumably, Kherson region.
---
Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.