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Huge Increase In Teens Having Heart Attacks Is Blamed On Weed
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131 views • November 17, 2021
Salty Cracker (YT), in his unique style, deals a comedic 1-2 punch to the media's effort to blame unexpected, untimely deaths in teens on smoking marijuana. Funny but at the same time, he produces a logical counter argument against the idea that 'weed' could be causing all these untimely deaths in otherwise healthy young people.
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