Tucker Carlson | America is being invaded & destroyed with the help of our leaders | Michael Yon
GalacticStorm
Published Tuesday

Tucker Carlson Short · | · America is being invaded and destroyed with the help of our leaders. Michael Yon has spent his life covering wars, so he recognized right away what was happening.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1782892215762579885

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

