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democrats-illegal aliens-baby formula shortage- american citizen
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0 view • May 17, 2022
*Language. Democrats under the Biden administration are amid a baby formula shortage stockpiling pallets of baby formula along the southern border to give to criminal aliens at the expense of the American Citizen. The Republicans are no better, spineless anti American cowards. Stand up, speak out and throw all these bastards out.
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