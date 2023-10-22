Create New Account
EESL FINAL | Russia Bowl 2023 Spartak-vs-Northern Legion
EESL American Football
Published Yesterday

Welcome to Russia Bowl 2023 where the returning champion Moscow Spartanks take on the unexpected challenger the St. Petersburg Northern Legion. It's anyone's ball game, but only the winner will take home the gold as the new winners of the Eastern European Super League of American Football. Enjoy the show folks! It's Football Time... Down... Set... Hut!
Our site: https://eesl.pro/
Telegram: https://t.me/EESL_of_American_Football

