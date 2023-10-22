EESL FINAL | Russia Bowl 2023 Spartak-vs-Northern Legion

Welcome to Russia Bowl 2023 where the returning champion Moscow Spartanks take on the unexpected challenger the St. Petersburg Northern Legion. It's anyone's ball game, but only the winner will take home the gold as the new winners of the Eastern European Super League of American Football. Enjoy the show folks! It's Football Time... Down... Set... Hut!
Our site: https://eesl.pro/
Telegram: https://t.me/EESL_of_American_Football
