🚨 GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 If your neighbor told you he wanted to take a needle and inject your child with some substance that was supposedly good for him … you might have a few questions, right? 🚨🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If your neighbor told you he wanted to take a needle and inject your child with some substance that was supposedly good for him … you might have a few questions, right?
Candace Owens points out the vastly different reactions we’re primed for when instead of a neighbor, the person making the suggestion is wearing a white coat and has a degree and license on her wall.