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U.S. Senate Declares MSM and Big Tech Were and Are In on the COVID Game
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60 views • June 17, 2021
Conference held Wednesday, 10-June-2021
Senator Blackburn is lowering the U.S. Senator guns on Big Tech as well as the MSM for their supportive role in censoring ANY information on their platforms that concerned the origins of the Wuhan virus other than the narrative they supported for the last 18 months.
The guilt of both is readily apparent by their shifting policies to fit the overall consensus despite their futile attempts to control the narrative -- and the U.S. Senator and her colleagues have taken not, and plan on making both the MSM and Big Tech accountable for their actions that have resulted in millions of deaths globally.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYDN8gwVfdM | Senator Marsha Blackburn
All rights belong to Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Blackburn is lowering the U.S. Senator guns on Big Tech as well as the MSM for their supportive role in censoring ANY information on their platforms that concerned the origins of the Wuhan virus other than the narrative they supported for the last 18 months.
The guilt of both is readily apparent by their shifting policies to fit the overall consensus despite their futile attempts to control the narrative -- and the U.S. Senator and her colleagues have taken not, and plan on making both the MSM and Big Tech accountable for their actions that have resulted in millions of deaths globally.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYDN8gwVfdM | Senator Marsha Blackburn
All rights belong to Senator Marsha Blackburn
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