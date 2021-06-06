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WATCH IT HERE: MIKE LINDELL’S “ABSOLUTE 9-0”
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190 views • June 06, 2021
I had multiple people email me this link today, so I knew it was gonna be good.
And it did not disappoint.
Actually, as soon as I saw it was from Mike Lindell, that was when I knew it would be awesome.
Titled “Absolute 9-0”, the film is the third in Mike Lindell’s “Absolute” series, documenting, exposing and PROVING the election fraud.
And it did not disappoint.
Actually, as soon as I saw it was from Mike Lindell, that was when I knew it would be awesome.
Titled “Absolute 9-0”, the film is the third in Mike Lindell’s “Absolute” series, documenting, exposing and PROVING the election fraud.
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