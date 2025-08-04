BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CAIR CA pushing shots! Get the Yellow Immunization Cards!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
356 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Participating schools can use CAIR to see if your child..." Oh, they went in and they targeted everybody who fought it at Godspeak Church.

They targeted everybody on their little anti-Vax profile. They are targeting you.

"Participating schools can use the immunization registry, CAIR, to see if your child has had all required immunizations." Well, your child hasn't had ANY, and you’d better print out that yellow card, not a form from a computer.

You will delete my data, and every data. "Helps your doctor send you a reminder when the next immunizations are due, makes it easy to get a copy of a yellow card.” You know how long I've been trying to get copies. It's not easy. They're telling people, you can't have them at the Public Health here in Ventura, California. Well, we'll be going to that public health, and I'll go with them, and I will call the sheriff, and I will get the law done. I've had enough. You're not going to kill these children. And, oh, by the way, they don't have to submit this shit until the first day of school. And they will walk in with a hard copy and every lot number of every shot they were given prior to 2019 and then we will make sure we give them oral nasal mucosal immunization!

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 07/29/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6wughy-the-real-dr.-judymikovits-show.html

CA DPH locations: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Pages/LocalHealthServicesAndOffices.aspx

Newsletter going over the CAIR CA brochure: https://preview.mailerlite.io/preview/339390/emails/160203373386139304


Keywords
healthcaliforniavaccinesnewstruthimmunizationcairrecordsjudy mikovitsyellow card
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy