InfoWars - Viktor Bout Says That The Ukrainian Military Is In Collapse, If Zelensky Doesn't Capitulate Soon, Putin Will Encircle Kiev - 6-02-2025

Bout Also Responds To Confirmed Reports That President Trump Was Kept In The Dark Concerning The Ukraine Regime's Ramping Up Of Drone Attacks Inside Russia Over The Last Month PLUS, Bout Agrees With General Flynn That Trump Should Order The US To Pull Out Of NATO If The Alliance Continues Trying To Drag The United States Into Direct War With Russia.

https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/best-sellers

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/alex-jones-vip-club-copy

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/atomic-defense

The Alex Jones SUPER SALE Is Now Live! 15% off T-shirts, up to 40% off our supplement line, 20% off hoodies AND MORE! SHOP NOW HERE!

The Alex Jones VIP Club Is NOW LIVE! Save 10%-40% off everything at The Alex Jones Store while getting $40.00 FREE store credit every month! Learn more HERE!

Introducing Atomic Defense! Save 50% with monthly deliveries RIGHT NOW! Supercharge your immune system & revitalize your health like never before with every dose!