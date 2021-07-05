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Well Done Australia at Slowing the BS 19 Vax Rollout – Jamie McIntyre Uncensored
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210 views • July 05, 2021
Australia is lagging in last place of OECD countries for the deadly Global Medical Experiment. Great news . We still have a fighting chance. Keep up the good work awakening the naive and gullible who are thinking about falling for the Bs 19 scam and taking a Bs19 jab pushed upon them by the dodgy drug spruikers on Tv and our idiot politicians who would sell their grandmother for a pay rise.
Let’s “ f*** “ with the Bs19 fraudsters and Globalists plans. Let’s get creative and beat them at the own game. Humanity depends upon fit.
It’s time to delete the elite before they delete us.
Www.anrnews.com
Let’s “ f*** “ with the Bs19 fraudsters and Globalists plans. Let’s get creative and beat them at the own game. Humanity depends upon fit.
It’s time to delete the elite before they delete us.
Www.anrnews.com
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