'Israeli Troops Pleaded...': Abu Obaida's Stunning Claim Amid Hamas-IDF Gaza Clash
The Prisoner
8858 Subscribers
130 views
Published Yesterday

Hamas' Abu Obaida made startling claims about the IDF's battle blows in a new statement. During the ferocious faceoff, IDF soldiers were heard pleading before Hamas fighters, according to Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Al Qassam brigades. Obaida also claimed that Al Qassam destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza. He said that when Israel is unable to tow its damaged vehicles, it resorts to bombing them from the air to erase the traces of its failure.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

gazahamasidfspokespersonal qassam brigadesabu obaida

