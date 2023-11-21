'Israeli Troops Pleaded...': Abu Obaida's Stunning Claim Amid Hamas-IDF Gaza Clash

Hamas' Abu Obaida made startling claims about the IDF's battle blows in a
new statement. During the ferocious faceoff, IDF soldiers were heard
pleading before Hamas fighters, according to Abu Obaida, the
spokesperson for Al Qassam brigades. Obaida also claimed that Al Qassam
destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza. He said that when Israel
is unable to tow its damaged vehicles, it resorts to bombing them from
the air to erase the traces of its failure.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
