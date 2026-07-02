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COURTS CANNOT MAKE LAW | 7-2-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2698


Show Notes:


Matthew 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt%205&version=KJV

Coach's Facebook SCOTUS post: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10238204838993644

Jack Mccarthy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jack.mccarthy.319

Courts Can Not Make Law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFCN2Y6kJWE&list=RDmFCN2Y6kJWE&start_radio=1

John Roberts adoption search: https://search.brave.com/search?q=john+roberts+adopt+foreign+kids&summary=1&conversation=0946d3f7663ac8368509832ca6c446de4d3c

I Blame Evangelicals: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2aryejESG2g

Revelation 2:9 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev%202%3A9&version=KJV

Revelation 3:9 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev%203%3A9&version=KJV

Galatians 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gal%203&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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