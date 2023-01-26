Best Strategy for Buying Gold + Federal Credit Unions & more questions answered…

ITM TRADING, INC.
Viewer Questions: Question
1: 1:05 How do you buy gold without the government knowing you did?
Question 2: 2:59 Does the Dodd-Frank Act apply to Federal Credit Unions too, as in bail-ins?
Question 3: 3:37 With the possibility of negative interest rates, bail-in's, & overnight reset, would these happen in a certain order? what are the triggers we should watch for?
Question 4: 10:29 When they reset and lop-off zeros on checking and savings accounts to a new "currency" is the same math formula used for the revaluation of home loans?
Question 5: 12:09 When we switch to CBDC, can we still make payments (ie mortgage, car payments) with cash that was previously withdrawn from the bank?
Question 6: 13:07 Can you please explain how a dollar loses its value when it moves down from Banks to corporations to the people?
Question 7: 15:44 I can't afford to buy 1-ounce gold coins, I do also buy silver coins. My question is: Is it ok with me buying grams of gold until Im able to buy one ounce coins Video mentioned at 19:19 https://youtu.be/EVHKc5RCI_8
