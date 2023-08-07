Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Saint Nicholas and Santa Claus come out of evil!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
17 Subscribers
31 views
Published 20 hours ago

Saint Nicholas and Santa Claus come out of evil!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

KNOW THAT SAINT NICHOLAS AND SANTA CLAUS REALLY COME OUT OF EVIL AND ARE NOT THAT INNOCENT! THE LORD WARNS US TO NOT TAKE PART IN THESE IDOL RITUALS. LISTEN OR READ ABOUT THESE ‘HYPOCRITICAL’ FEASTS!

You can help this official registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Published on Oct 18, 2013 by My Shalom

Keywords
know that saint nicholas and santa claus really come out of evil and are not that innocentthe lord warns us to not take part in these idol ritualslisten or read about these hypocritical feasts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket