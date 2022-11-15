FTX Bankruptcy Is Like the Lehman Moment That Could Trigger a Domino Effect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/520318
Summary：11/13/2022 President of Bianco Research James Bianco: FTX bankruptcy could trigger a domino effect here. And it's going to be something like the Lehman Brothers moment, because ftx.com just didn't have individual investors as their clients.