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Election Day 2020: Democracy Now or Democracy Later
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51 views • February 19, 2021
CHANNEL 14 VACTION NEWS on the ground gettin the scoop from the people about the issues that matter for Election Day 2020. Turns out, most people are into social justice, climate change and other pseudoevents and have no real conception of how absolutely brainwashed and psychologically traumatized and demoralized they've become as a result of a lifetime of Tavistock mind control.
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