40% of kids when they reach high school register as Gender Queer or Gender non binary -WTF ? - it all started at Columbia University - ground zero- in the 70's
You have seen this happening . Look at all the Libtards are teaching in our schools indoctrinating our children to get parents to approve their 5 year old boys to cut their penises off and dress in Rainbow outfits.  When I was going to college in the late 60's there were tons of commies and LIbtards in the colleges.  To me if was very obviious

