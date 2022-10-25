Nunes: FBI $1M offer to confirm Steele Dossier was 'get Trump bounty'

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CEO of Truth Social and former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes told One America News that the revelation from the Danchenko trial that the FBI offered $1 million to ex British spy Christopher Steele to confirm the Steele Dossier amounted to 'get Trump bounty.' One America's John Hines has more from Washington.