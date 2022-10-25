Nunes: FBI $1M offer to confirm Steele Dossier was 'get Trump bounty'

CEO of Truth Social and former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes told One America News that the revelation from the Danchenko trial that the FBI offered $1 million to ex British spy Christopher Steele to confirm the Steele Dossier amounted to 'get Trump bounty.' One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
