Hope & Tivon - Transhumanist Bioweapon & Deactivating the Bluetooth Chips

Maria Zeee





Hope and Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco are a husband and wife team with backgrounds in US Navy, energy engineering, and business.





They join us tonight to share new research on the Covid-19 Bioweapon shots, and deactivating the bluetooth chips that appear to now be inside human beings.





Check out Hope and Tivons EMF Protection Products here:





https://ftwproject.com/ref/468/





Reference for the information presented in this interview:





https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/covid-the-pharmacovigilant-genocidal-nanotech-bioweapon/ref/468/





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Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cxxwz-hope-and-tivon-transhumanist-bioweapon-and-deactivating-the-bluetooth-chips.html







