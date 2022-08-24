The Book of Genesis, Chapters 24-26, KJV

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Genesis, chapters 24 through 26. Abraham's obedience and God's faithfulness yield a Hebrew wife for Isaac, thereby keeping preserving the bloodline from Abraham through King David and through to the Messiah. Rebekkah, Isaac's wife bears twins: Esau, the father of Edom (Russia), and Jacob, the father of the nation of Israel which is later, following the diaspora, known as the Sakae, the Saksuni, and then later, the Saxons-the sons of Isaac. God had promised Abraham that his offspring would be known by his son-Isaac's name and would be numerous as the sand by the sea. And now, the khazar/khommunist/babylonian satanists are working diligently to spark war between Edom and Isaac's sons. Know the beginning and you better understand the ending. Thank you for watching and God bless you. 2X, 2p, 238