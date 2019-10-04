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Do We Need Stricter Gun Control? - The People Speak
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20 views • October 04, 2019
VICE News traveled around the world speaking to people about guns, gun control, and differences in global attitudes on firearms.
In this episode, we asked you whether the US should have stricter gun control laws, and how effective stricter gun control laws are in other countries.
In this episode, we asked you whether the US should have stricter gun control laws, and how effective stricter gun control laws are in other countries.
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