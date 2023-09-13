Create New Account
The bad actors in the Govt need to be prosecuted when Trump gets back in the WH
Kash Patel says that all the bad actors within the government need to be prosecuted when Trump gets back in the White House.


“Congress has to impeach these people from ever holding government offices ever again. And anyone involved must be prosecuted in the next Trump administration.”💥


Consider that Kash will most probably be a part of the next Trump administration, this is great to hear.

white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regime

