DENVER POLICEMAN CRIPPLED AFTER TAKING PFIZER SHOT AS CONDITION FOR EMPLOYMENT

PeppiDiCapriA Denver policeman along with his attorney appeared on Fox News. The officer can no longer walk by himself after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 shot that was mandated as a condition for him to remain employed. He had already recovered from COVID-19 previously, and was healthy before taking the shot.Denver Policeman Crippled After Mandatory Pfizer Shot - Are Law Enforcement the Key to Resisting Medical Tyranny?October 3, 2021 3:19 pmIn a very emotional interview, Denver police officer Jose Manriquez, appearing on Fox News along with his attorney, explains how he reluctantly took the Pfizer COVID-19 shot in order to keep his job, and now can no longer walk by himself. He is a 34-year-old father of four and military veteran who had recovered from COVID-19, and was allegedly in good health prior to receiving the Pfizer shot. In general, police unions in the U.S. and also in Canada are backing the rights of their officers to refuse taking a COVID-19 shot as a condition of employment. Even in Australia, where most of the country has become a medical police state ruled by martial law, the Police Commissioner of New South Wales has come forward to state that his officers will refuse to enforce the state’s vaccine passport mandate, and that officers will not be checking people’s vaccination status in restaurants, clubs or bars. These actions give hope that as law enforcement officers fight for their own rights to refuse mandatory vaccines, they will refuse to enforce vaccine mandates imposed on others in the public. In Italy, where there have been massive protests against vaccine passports, a group of police officers recently stood down and sided with the protesters. So while some are learning the hard way what the consequences are to obeying COVID-19 vaccine mandates, hopefully more and more people will refuse to comply. If law enforcement, which would include the military and the National Guard, refuse to enforce the mandates of the medical tyrants, then hopefully we can turn the tide on those being murdered and sacrificed on the altar of COVID-19 vaccine religious zealots, and start concentrating on rounding up and arresting all these criminals, including the corrupt judges, and start public trials and public executions for those found guilty of mass murder by forced lethal injections. At this point, this is probably our last hope for America, and for most of the world.Read More...