Tom Renz: mRNA in Food Supply

mRNA-based vaccines are now being given to livestock, as confirmed by lobbyists from the pork and beef industries. But that's not all - synthetic mRNA isn't just found in vaccines, it's also lurking in genetically modified (GMO) plants and crops fed to livestock.

In an interview with The New American, attorney Tom Renz sounds the alarm on risks of contamination of American food supply with synthetic mRNA. Since 2018, pigs have been receiving mRNA-based vaccines called Sequivity. While there are no approved mRNA shots for cows in America, American-produced beef is blended with imported beef, which may very well be tainted as the USDA no longer requires country-of-origin labeling, leaving consumers in the dark about potential contamination.

The risks of consuming mRNA-tainted meat are far from benign. Studies confirm the stability of the modified RNA used in these shots, raising concerns about the long-term consequences for human health. The hands of Bill Gates and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are all over the effort of introducing this biotechnology into the food industry, according to Renz.

If the well-being of your family and community matters to you, it's time to take action. Reach out to legislators, demand informed consent, and push for disclosure laws to protect our food supply. Additionally, supporting local farmers can help ensure safer and healthier options.

Stay in the know about Tom Renz's work by following him on Substack and Twitter. To show your support, please visit Renz-Law.com.