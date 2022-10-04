Zelenskyy is a client of the Biden administration which runs his country.

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Tucker: "Despite what you may hear on NBC News, Zelenskyy is not the leader of a democratic nation. Zelenskyy is a client of the Biden administration. And ideologues within the Biden administration did not want negotiated peace. They wanted regime change against Russia.”