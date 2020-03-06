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Quran 5:6 Muslims Must "Purify" After "Touching" Women
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18 views • March 06, 2020
Mar 6, 2020
ACU News
Anni time of the day: Allah explains to Muslims that women are as filthy as urine, and dirt is good for cleanup after touching them, if he can't find water.
Quran 5:6
O you who have believed, when you rise to [perform] prayer, wash your faces and your forearms to the elbows and wipe over your heads and wash your feet to the ankles. And if you are in a state of janabah, then purify yourselves. But if you are ill or on a journey or one of you comes from the place of relieving himself or you have contacted women and do not find water, then seek clean earth and wipe over your faces and hands with it. Allah does not intend to make difficulty for you, but He intends to purify you and complete His favor upon you that you may be grateful.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOTYHZOX_ro
ACU News
Anni time of the day: Allah explains to Muslims that women are as filthy as urine, and dirt is good for cleanup after touching them, if he can't find water.
Quran 5:6
O you who have believed, when you rise to [perform] prayer, wash your faces and your forearms to the elbows and wipe over your heads and wash your feet to the ankles. And if you are in a state of janabah, then purify yourselves. But if you are ill or on a journey or one of you comes from the place of relieving himself or you have contacted women and do not find water, then seek clean earth and wipe over your faces and hands with it. Allah does not intend to make difficulty for you, but He intends to purify you and complete His favor upon you that you may be grateful.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOTYHZOX_ro
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