Ukrainians published pictures of the TV tower that was hit yesterday. Needless to say, they still have no TV service.

Strike on the television tower in Kharkov — Donbass Partizan Analysis



Yesterday, a large number of photos and videos were published, documenting the destruction of the Kharkov television tower. In less than 24 hours, this strike has already been surrounded by rumors, and clarification is needed.

💥 A precise strike with an X-59 missile was carried out by Russian forces, hitting the tower structure at a height of about 190 m. As a result, the upper part of the object collapsed. There were no subsequent strikes or sabotage explosions.

ℹ️About the importance of the object and the strategic significance of this strike. Not long ago, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Ukrainian telecommunications facilities in the Kharkov, Chernigov, and Sumy regions. Problems with television broadcasting for the Ukrainians are nothing more than a bonus.



The tower was used by AFU to provide long-distance communication and exchange information between anti-aircraft missile divisions, military units, and for conducting reconnaissance activities. At the top of the tower were sensors for passive radio and radio-electronic reconnaissance, as well as reconnaissance modules and EW equipment.



The operation of the facility created powerful electromagnetic interference and affected the disruption of communication and the operation of the radio-electronic equipment of Russian units near the border.



In addition, the installed equipment contributed to the reconnaissance activities of the AFU, using it for highly accurate detection and identification of electromagnetic and radio frequency signals over a wide range.



A strike on such an object requires not only high precision and coordination but also demonstrates the ability of weapons operators to carry out complex tasks in conditions of increased risk. In this case, the destruction of the television tower underscored that the RuAF possess a high level of operational readiness and readiness to solve complex tasks in the conditions of modern military conflicts.





