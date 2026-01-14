The Dark Truth About 'ICE Watch' Training

Blocking Agents, Pulling Officers, Breaking The Line

* What was Renee Good trying to accomplish by going to the ‘protest’ that got her killed?

* She was using skills that she was taught from the Minnesota ICE Watch group.

* The group trains people to resist ICE — not by peacefully protesting or speaking to elected representatives, but instead by blocking agents, physically confronting them and getting detainees out of their cars.





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News (13 January 2026)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kp3XRQndoLE

