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Ep. 3 The spiritual side of face masks. Curses, Entities, Spiritual Warfare, and more!
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575 views • December 01, 2021
My personal experience wearing a mask after avoiding it for the past year. Is spiritual warfare and programming real? What can you do about it? Lets talk about the rituals, the programming, the agenda behind it all!
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www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
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