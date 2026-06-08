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Lavrov: Zelensky’s letter shows that Ukraine doesn't need negotiations.
Adding, a photo was shown:
A Ukrainian soldier named Alexander Moskalyuk staged a one-man protest on the Maidan in chains, demanding clear service terms and the right to demobilization from the AFU — calling the current system "slavery."
"Most of us who have been in the ranks of the AFU since the first days of the full-scale war are already morally exhausted and physically crippled. We have the right to expect that the leaders we elected would, after so much time, find at least partial options for our release from service," Moskalyuk wrote on Facebook.
He rejected attempts to shift blame onto men unwilling to serve: "Do not shift the blame onto a society that does not want to join the AFU. This is entirely your fault — a failed mobilization in a constant race for ratings. You have demotivated the people, and now most citizens feel crushed between two millstones of totalitarian regimes."