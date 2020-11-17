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Male Fetus in Covid Vaccine
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1982 views • November 17, 2020
Vaccine labels show contents of Covid vaccine. Take note of this and share the info. At this time it is advisable to not get a vaccination of any type until the safety of such shots can be verified.
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