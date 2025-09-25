Erika Kirk's Dark Secrets Exposed

Two weeks after the brazen assassination of Charlie Kirk, his so-called "trad wife" Erika has seized the reins of Turning Point USA, flooding inboxes with desperate fundraising pleas that reek of cashing in on her husband's corpse because nothing says "honoring the dead" like turning tragedy into a grift for the globalist elite. Dig deeper, and you'll uncover Erika's web of Trump recruitment, Epstein-style pageants, orphan trafficking ops, and Raytheon-fueled war profiteering tied straight to Israel's blood-soaked machine, all while fake conservatives cheer on speech-crushing tyranny to shield the real killers.





Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/

Locals September Special 🎉 Take $20 OFF an annual membership and receive Subscriber-only shows, early drops, member chat, and more! Join here 👉 https://stewpeters.tv





🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.

🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/