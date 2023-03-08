How to Strengthen Your Ego!

I noticed that some Christian friends like you, Stefan, because listening to you they can get rational explanations for things that they used to support with faith-based arguments like "God said so". They become even more proud because they think "God is logos, my beliefs are rational" but I can't help seeing them as more "atheistic", because there's no more "god" in many of their stands, there's only logic. They like you because they can have the cake and eat it too?





I always recommend people I try talking to about libertarianism listen to Milton Friedman's free to choose TV program that's free to watch on YouTube. It's great for opening people's minds to the ideas.





What are you thoughts on geographical determinism, the idea that Europeans were destined to become more advanced than people from other places because of their environment?





What do you think could be behind falling IQ over the last few decades?





Hi Stef, is natural law not the basis of human rights (at least the negative rights)? Since they are so widely accepted in the western world, why is it so hard to argue for natural law vs. utilitarianism? Many people I argue with defend the greater good for the most people as the moral standard and discard natural law due to this.





Hi, Stef! I think I should talk to you because you always say call me before and I am developing a relationship which involves everything what not supposed to be in it including other beings and talking to god. How did I get into this after eight years of listening to Freedomain?😉





Hey Stef, we took a course and sleep trained our baby.

In two weeks of sleep training he went from terrible sleep to sleeping 11 hours every night and we usually don’t need to pop in and check on him at all.

You were right.





In a true free market, would you expect IQ to rise over time?





For your info, you have a total of about 221 days worth of content, which is crazy awesome lol





I have a family member that I love, but she has been heading in the wrong direction her whole adult life. Now that she is in her late twenties, I feel an urgency to save her. Like it’s now or never. She has never taken any of my advice or help in the past, and just keeps making bad choices (Botox, focusing too much on work, sleeping around, casual dating etc). I want her to wake up to reality before it’s too late. Can I save her?





if art is the collection and monetisation of trauma, how do you explain why the most trauma ridden slum countries like the “former” Soviet Union and other Communist countries (which are leftist utopias) are devoid of objective beauty and art?





Do you have any advice for helping a partner who has had a traumatic childhood and doesn't want to talk about it because the memories are too painful?





My Physical Therapist makes conversation during my sessions, she tells me about her children. One of them is 3 years old now and went into daycare at 4 months old. Ironically, I am in PT for an injury from giving birth to my now 4 month old and I feel ill when I imagine a baby so young in daycare.

I constantly wonder if she'd say her career is worth it. At the same time I know she'd be extremely offended. I wonder if there is a "time" to say it, or if I should at all.





Hey Stef. My 10yr old daughter desperately wants to go to school. She's never been.. I think she's feeling pressure from other kids in the neighborhood and in extracurricular. Have you ever gone through something similar with Izzi? My other children have never expressed interest in going to school. We're thinking we need to amp up the field trips or the FUN in our homeschool. She has a fantasy that she's going to see all her friends at recess or lunch or in the hallway...





Hi Stef, what are your thoughts on authors who create characters that the audience bonds with, only to kill them off or destroy their characters unexpectedly rather than gradually. Is this a sign of dysfunction or a normal option that authors should be able to explore?





Have you watched squid games Stef? It would be great if you did an analysis of shows that go viral in the cultural sphere