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Truth About Syria - What the Media Won't Tell You [Chinese subtitle] 兩分鐘看懂敘利亞內戰的來龍去脈
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72 views • June 07, 2021
在 2 分鐘內，了解敘利亞戰爭的真相。 這是一場由多個國家發動的地緣政治代理人戰爭，這些國家花費了數十億美元在恐怖份子和武器上，目的是為了推翻阿塞德總統。
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Truth About Syria - What the Media Won't Tell You〉，頻道「Chris Kanthan」，2017年7月10日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JK3F2_nSc_Y
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Truth About Syria - What the Media Won't Tell You〉，頻道「Chris Kanthan」，2017年7月10日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JK3F2_nSc_Y
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