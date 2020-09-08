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34. MMS COMUSAV Conference 06132020: Medical Doctors, Coronavirus and treatment with Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitled)
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91 views • September 08, 2020
Conference session including presentations on using Chlorine Dioxide intravenously to successfully combat covid-19 (Mexico), Another hospital using CDS exclusively to treat the virus (Mexico) as well as using it to raise the immunity of the health-care workers, complete lung recovery of patients who were all above 50 years of age and cases of CDS treatments (Equador).
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