Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vivek Ramaswamy + Recharge Freedom -- The Reason Behind Google Gemini Woke Disaster
Recharge Freedom
Vivek Ramaswamy and I'll offer similar versions as to why the google Gemini woke disaster took place that greatly negatively impacted the companies brand and reputation and stock price. From the woke ideologues running the show to the engineers that just want to keep their heads down and collect their paycheck. #vivekramaswamy #google #gemini

Keywords
googlewokesundar pichaigoogle searchgeminiblack rockgeorge floydstate streetvivek ramaswamyequivocationgoogle geminithomas kuriangemini disastergeneral aipersonal aigoogle share pricegoogle engineersjames dmore

