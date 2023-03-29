The Power of Ozone Therapy For Diabetic Non Healing Wounds!

Get access to my health protocols on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





In this short video I talk about ozone therapy and non healing diabetic wounds. This lady used ozone limb bagging for 6 months and ozonated olive oil. Powerful stuff!





Listen on iTunes:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes





Listen on Spotify:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify





Episode Sponsors:





Patreon Health Protocols

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





AquaCure - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

https://www.biochargeme.com/products/aquacure%C2%AE-model-ac50?_pos=1&_sid=4c67aa4c6&_ss=r





Promolife Ozone Generators - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/promolifeozonepackage





Methyline Bleau - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifebludmb





Surthrival Colostrum - Use code OPTIMIZE to save 20%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/surthrival

Or use code INFINITE if sale is over.





Support Our Work:





Get My Patreon Health Protocols

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





Visit our Store

https://www.biochargeme.com/





Support us on Amazon

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon





My Amazon Recommended Products

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore





Donate on Paypal

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal





Favorite Supps:

Mitolfe - Use code EHR15 to save 15%!

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness





Life Blud - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud





Subscribe & Listen:





iTunes

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes





Spotify

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify





Stitcher

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher





iHeart Radio

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio





Follow Us:





Newsletter

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe





Instagram

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram





Facebook

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook





Twitter

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter





Youtube

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube





Alternative Platforms:





In case they wipe us out above, you can find us below!





Telegram

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram





Brighteon - My Favorite

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon





Bitchute

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute





Odysee

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee





Rumble

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble





Gab

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/gab





Health Disclaimer:

For informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not medical advice and should not be construed as such. No mineral, vitamin, nutrient, treatment or anything listed or linked to below (other than drugs) can cure or alter physiology in any way. Always seek the advice of a licensed healthcare professional before starting any diet, treatment, supplement or protocol. The information below is not meant to treat, or cure any disease. The creator of this document assumes no risk for the consumption of any products contained in this document or from associated websites.