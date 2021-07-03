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Newswatch Live - 3: Dangers of COVID Vaccines for Children and Pregnancies
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173 views • July 03, 2021
Commentary and run-through of a few current articles on the subject of adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines and how mainstream media is lying about the safety of the vaccines, and why young parents should research further, with information on alt media coverage.
LINKS FOR MORE:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/23/cdc-foundation-is-not-a-government-entity-has-many-conflicts-of-interest/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/huge-red-flag-medical-researchers-bury-data-showing-82-miscarriage-rate-in-vaccinated-women
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-01-depopulation-alert-shocking-new-study-reveals-covid-vaccine-terminates-4-out-of-5-pregnancies-via-spontaneous-abortions.html
https://lockdownsceptics.org/
https://www.aier.org/article/why-are-we-vaccinating-children-against-covid-19/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/15/uninformed-professor-devi-shridhar-blatantly-lies-to-children-on-bbc-newsround-dr-vernon-coleman-uk-medical-freedom-call-her-out-demand-public-retraction-apology/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/04/ramola-d-twitter-suspends-account-after-tweets-exposing-shoddy-vaccine-reportage-by-the-new-york-times-retaliatory-tyranny-in-massachusetts-for-journalism-and-lack-of-ethics-in-the-promotion-of-br/
Links to many alt-media sites in US, UK, Europe, Australia publishing the facts here:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/23/in-a-sea-of-lies-mrna-vaccine-truth-covid-truth-resources-to-inform-yourself/
LINKS FOR MORE:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/23/cdc-foundation-is-not-a-government-entity-has-many-conflicts-of-interest/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/huge-red-flag-medical-researchers-bury-data-showing-82-miscarriage-rate-in-vaccinated-women
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-01-depopulation-alert-shocking-new-study-reveals-covid-vaccine-terminates-4-out-of-5-pregnancies-via-spontaneous-abortions.html
https://lockdownsceptics.org/
https://www.aier.org/article/why-are-we-vaccinating-children-against-covid-19/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/15/uninformed-professor-devi-shridhar-blatantly-lies-to-children-on-bbc-newsround-dr-vernon-coleman-uk-medical-freedom-call-her-out-demand-public-retraction-apology/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/04/ramola-d-twitter-suspends-account-after-tweets-exposing-shoddy-vaccine-reportage-by-the-new-york-times-retaliatory-tyranny-in-massachusetts-for-journalism-and-lack-of-ethics-in-the-promotion-of-br/
Links to many alt-media sites in US, UK, Europe, Australia publishing the facts here:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/23/in-a-sea-of-lies-mrna-vaccine-truth-covid-truth-resources-to-inform-yourself/
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