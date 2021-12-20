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Doctors Have Now Become Murderers... 'All My Troubles Seemed Like Yesterday'[19.12.2021]
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211 views • December 20, 2021
Dr Graham Lyons: 'Systematic Satanic Child abuse in a world of People who have decided NOT to Think...!'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+GRaham+Lyons&;t=h_&ia=web
'Doctors we have all trusted since children have suddenly become Murderers with no remorse. '
Satanic MSM and their Servant in Plain Sight...
wil paranormal - 52103 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ozXChpzmcTqL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+GRaham+Lyons&;t=h_&ia=web
'Doctors we have all trusted since children have suddenly become Murderers with no remorse. '
Satanic MSM and their Servant in Plain Sight...
wil paranormal - 52103 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ozXChpzmcTqL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
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