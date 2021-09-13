⁣ContraLand (2020) - Exposing the world of child sex trafficking

⁣ContraLand (2020) - Exposing the world of child sex traffickingContraland exposes the world of child sex trafficking. Filmed by the Veterans of the non-profit organization Veterans For Child Rescue. V4CR exposes the multi-billion dollar industry of child sex trafficking, alerting the populace on the epidemic and how to empower and safeguard all children.It should be noted that this creator and organization may be tied to Clinton.... Not sure what to make of Child Traffickers putting out an expose on child Trafficking...._____________________________________________________THE BANKING RECORDS: Hillary’s bodyguard’s (Craig Sawyer/Vets 4 Child Rescue) SCAMby Timothy Charles Holmseth on July 27, 2020 at 1:30 P.M.The following summary was reportedly prepared by a former employee of Craig Sawyer, CEO, Vets For Child Rescue. It contains bank records and an explanation how Sawyer set up his scam.Sawyer is the former bodyguard of Hillary Clinton and set up V4CR shortly after Clinton lost the election to President Trump.Let that sink in."Believe in me I’m with the High Command"Nothing to see here, if you question Craig Sawyer, YOU’RE A PEDOPHILE!If someone knew where to look, who to talk to and what questions to ask, I think don’t think Craig would be allowed to run a nonprofit and might even be in jail. I’m sorry I don’t want to be interviewed, I just want to forget that I was ever associated with the Sawyer’s. I see what he’s doing to you and his ex employees, it’s just pure evil but not surprising at all. Here are a few documents that might help reasonable people understand who Craig really is.Craig never wanted to save kids,