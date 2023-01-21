https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/harvey-weinsteins-lawyer-says-transactional-sex-was-hollywood-norm-says

"Transactional sex" ... need I say anymore? Once upon a time Hollywood showcased actual talent. People worthy of your admiration and hard-earned dollars when you visited the theater on the weekend. Those days are long gone. When you empower Hollyweird with your money, you are empowering people who hate you and want to destroy you.