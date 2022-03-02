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Stewed Plums and Sweet Creme- Gary Null recipe and commentary on health aspects of plums and cinnamon
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103 views • March 02, 2022
Real food has real health benefits. Here's Gary Null to give you more reasons to stay strong and get going on making your own treats at home. It will take awhile for the family taste buds to appreciate your efforts, particularly if your family comes from a background of fast food, processed food.
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-plums good for preventing bone loss
-cinnamon good for diabetics
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