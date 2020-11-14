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Pray for POTUS: Proof Trump Still Has a REAL Chance at This
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32 views • November 14, 2020
If you get your news from mainstream media, you probably believe that Donald Trump doesn’t stand a chance at winning this election. That is simply not true.
On today’s episode, we will be showing you exactly why you can’t trust your typical mainstream sources, including FOX News, to give you real and honest updates about the state of this election.
We will also be showing you compelling evidence from statisticians, brilliant legal minds, and government insiders, breaking down the mathematical inconsistencies, and bombshell evidence that this election was compromised, and Trump can still turn it in his favor.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s episode, we will be showing you exactly why you can’t trust your typical mainstream sources, including FOX News, to give you real and honest updates about the state of this election.
We will also be showing you compelling evidence from statisticians, brilliant legal minds, and government insiders, breaking down the mathematical inconsistencies, and bombshell evidence that this election was compromised, and Trump can still turn it in his favor.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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