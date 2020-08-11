© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Massive "derecho" devastates US corn crop, with tens of millions of acres of corn affected. As well, many grain silos and elevators were destroyed, and with them tons of "on farm storage" -- what remains of the US Strategic Grain Reserve. Yields will be reduced for ALL of those acres, particularly where damage was severe or irrigation was destroyed.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/08/11/derecho-corn-crop-catastrophe-grain-stores-destroyed-food-prices-developing/
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep