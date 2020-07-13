The Cure for COVID 1984 - Texas family doctor Dr. Richard Bartlett joins Debbie Georgatos on her show American Can We Talk to discuss a potential COVID CURE!

Video just released 07.03.20.Texas family doctor Dr. Richard Bartlett joins Debbie Georgatos on her show American Can We Talk to discuss a potential COVID CURE!Dr. Bartlett describes how he has been treating Covid-19 patients with 100% success rate using an inexpensive safe treatment that is commonly used for people with asthma.The treatment is inhaling a steroid called budesonide using a nebulizer. Dr. Bartlett says many patients experience rapid relief from Covid symptoms after the first treatment.I am advised: The NIH conducting study over it. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also has this information in hand. Texas Physician talks about Covid-19 and potential treatment using RX asthma medicine. Doctor says, 'NOBODY should be fearful over Covid-19'. Here’s why....More:Sharing a comment from Fascist Tube Video:Miss Texas1 week ago (edited)I've known Dr. Bartlett (Richard) ever since I was 13 years old and his sisters and I were good friends at school. Unfortunately, over the course of time, we all lost touch since his father moved his practice, but I want to let the listeners of this show know, this man is for real! His whole family; father, brother and sisters are all Christians and are GOOD people!! If I were to ever have symptoms of COVID-19, Dr. Bartlett would be the man I would go to for medical treatment. He's highly educated, skilled, experienced and has a love for people!! I'm proud of you, Richard, way to go! My daughter and I are saying prayers for you and your family. Love you, my brother in Christ!Another comment from FascistTube: I just shared an interview by him on facebook and now it has disappeared. It says, "this content is not available".