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The Cure for COVID 1984 - Texas family doctor Dr. Richard Bartlett joins Debbie Georgatos on her show American Can We Talk to discuss a potential COVID CURE!
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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62 views • July 13, 2020
Video just released 07.03.20.

Texas family doctor Dr. Richard Bartlett joins Debbie Georgatos on her show American Can We Talk to discuss a potential COVID CURE!

Dr. Bartlett describes how he has been treating Covid-19 patients with 100% success rate using an inexpensive safe treatment that is commonly used for people with asthma.

The treatment is inhaling a steroid called budesonide using a nebulizer. Dr. Bartlett says many patients experience rapid relief from Covid symptoms after the first treatment.

I am advised: The NIH conducting study over it. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also has this information in hand. Texas Physician talks about Covid-19 and potential treatment using RX asthma medicine. Doctor says, 'NOBODY should be fearful over Covid-19'. Here’s why....

More:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zFrN2E3dGA

https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2020/07/texas-doctor-reverses-coronavirus-symptoms-in-100-of-cases-with-inexpensive-treatment-3031007.html

Sharing a comment from Fascist Tube Video:
Miss Texas
1 week ago (edited)
I've known Dr. Bartlett (Richard) ever since I was 13 years old and his sisters and I were good friends at school. Unfortunately, over the course of time, we all lost touch since his father moved his practice, but I want to let the listeners of this show know, this man is for real! His whole family; father, brother and sisters are all Christians and are GOOD people!! If I were to ever have symptoms of COVID-19, Dr. Bartlett would be the man I would go to for medical treatment. He's highly educated, skilled, experienced and has a love for people!! I'm proud of you, Richard, way to go! My daughter and I are saying prayers for you and your family. Love you, my brother in Christ!

Another comment from FascistTube: I just shared an interview by him on facebook and now it has disappeared. It says, "this content is not available".
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covidplandemicnwo govid 1984
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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