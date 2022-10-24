Radically Obedient

March 6th, 2022
Being with God means obeying without hesitation. Disciples of Jesus Christ need to continually seek God and listen for His voice no matter the cost. Follow Him each day in humility and reverence, He will not forsake you!
"For with God nothing shall be impossible." Luke 1:37
