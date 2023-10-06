NATIONAL SOCIALIST WORKERS PARTY ... pride of the left

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/na0623-nazis
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/events/canadian-parliament-applauding-former-nazi
If you've ever wondered if the left has a healthy understanding of history ... just click on the links above and inform yourself
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.