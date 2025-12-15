How To Take Control Of Your Personal & Business Data On The Internet!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Alan Rodriguez, Inventor & Founder of Data Freedom Foundation, (property rights and the internet). Alan has set the Standard for programmable data & digital civil rights. They discuss his patented way to pass data through external platforms while retaining control over its’ uses. Alan shares how technology can be designed to preserve free speech, limit corporate & government surveillance. Nancy's link: https://datafreedom.foundation/drol/?aff=64