Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion The poor majority of humanity deserve justice

Ron Wyatt re-discovered the true site of Sodom & Gomorrah which is also affirmed by the Roman Historian Josephus. But this is contrary to what almost all seminaries teach!? Why is this gem of history being hidden?

Ron Wyatt made many other great discoveries and a Self Funded Archaeologist (amatuer). God work's through the lowly and humble to share His Glory and help more People.

Credit: Truth Is Christ

Origial VIdeo: Ron Wyatt DIscoveries (2022)...

A well-rounded compilation of Ron Wyatt's discoveries, including his ark of the covenant claim. Originally created for Abomination of Desolation documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnBjyzohOVg

SODOM AND GOMORRAH

- KJVPictures https://www.youtube.com/c/KJVPictures

- [Written on my Heart] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFg_amUqFR8&t=0s

- Timo Shely https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_92sjUcOI&t=0s

- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhTjEbNgTQM&t=0s

- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-mX8GN5TI4&t=0s

- RISE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGovStpdfC0&t=0s

- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY78M6vqkroFZH9hCEQWX9RJYmQvDrKsy

- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60WoM_TlyyE&t=0s